Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES ROMAIN- Maxeville champ le boeuf 1975 - 1983
-
Collège La Fontaine- Maxeville champ le boeuf 1980 - 1986
-
LA FONTAINE- Laxou champ le boeuf 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Arthur Varoquaux- Tomblaine 1987 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
Mcdonald's- LAXOU 1993 - 1998
-
-
-
Mcdonald's- LAXOU 1993 - 2001
-
Mcdonald's- CHAUMONT 1998 - 2001
-
SCA SIAL PEUGEOT NANCY- Laxou 2001 - 2005
-
Manpower- NANCY 2001 - 2001
-
SIAL PEUGEOT- Nancy 2002 - 2005
-
Extincteurs Nantais- Vertou 2006 - 2007
-
SAS DJM- Niort 2007 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :David LENNERT
-
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
CONSEILLER COMMERCIAL
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Royaume-Uni - Suisse - Tunisie
-
David LENNERT a ajoutÃ© ECOLE JULES ROMAIN Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David LENNERT a reconnu David LENNERT sur la photo classe 80/81
-
David LENNERT a reconnu David LENNERT sur la photo MATERNELLE JULES ROMAINS.jpg
-
David LENNERT a reconnu David LENNERT sur la photo CM1
-
David LENNERT a reconnu David LENNERT sur la photo Seconde 11 STL
-
David LENNERT a ajoutÃ© Mcdonald''s Ã son parcours professionnel
-
David LENNERT a ajoutÃ© Collège La Fontaine Ã son parcours scolaire
-
David LENNERT a ajoutÃ© Sca Sial Peugeot Nancy Ã son parcours professionnel