Valéry - Nicolas WINTREBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • COHIFI  - Vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Levallois perret 1991 - 1991

  • CHAMPION VILLEPREUX  - Stagiaire (Commercial)

     -  Villepreux 1992 - 1992

  • ROGANEL  - Vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1992 - 1992

  • Tabac Presse Pariwest  - Vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Maurepas 1992 - 2005

  • SUPERMARCHE CHAMPION  - Employé commercial (Commercial)

     -  Villepreux 2005 - 2005

  • SUPER U  - Employé commercial  (Commercial)

     -  Le chesnay 2005 - 2005

  • SUPER U  - Employé commercial et receptionnaire (Commercial)

     -  Fontenay le fleury 2005 - 2006

  • SUPER U  - Employé commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint renan 2006 - 2006

  • SUPER U  - Employé commercial (Commercial)

     -  Plouarzel 2006 - 2006

  • INTERMARCHE  - Employé commercial (Commercial)

     -  Brest 2006 - 2006

  • SAVEOL  - Stagiaire (Production)

     -  Guipavas 2007 - 2007

  • LA PERLE ROUGE  - MARAÎCHER (Production)

     -  Milizac 2007 - 2007

  • Carriere Guena / Stpa  - OUVRIER POLYVALENT ET ASSISTANT DYNAMITAGE (Production)

     -  Saint renan 2008 - 2008

  • HEXAGONE  - Vendeur (Commercial)

     -  Brest 2008 - 2016

  • SUPER U  - Employé commercial (Commercial)

     -  Plouarzel 2016 - 2016

  • Mystère S  - Maraîcher (Production)

     -  Finistère 2017 - maintenant

  • Mystère S  - Maraîcher (Production)

     -  Finistère 2018 - 2018

  • Mystère S  - Maraîcher (Production)

     -  Finistère 2019 - 2019

  • Jezequel / Leroy  - Maraïcher (Production)

     -  Lampaul plouarzel 2020 - 2020

  • Mystère S  - Maraîcher (Production)

     -  Finistère 2021 - 2021

Parcours associatif

  • City Pro  - Titre Professionnel Conducteur Poids Lourd + ADR  (Autre)

     -  Plabennec 2020 - 2020

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Maraîcher

  • Situation familiale :

    célibataire

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    • Autres

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :