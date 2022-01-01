Valéry - Nicolas WINTREBERT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
école Jules Ferry- Les clayes sous bois 1980 - 1984
Collège Anatole France- Les clayes sous bois 1984 - 1989
Collège Saint-nicolas- Issy les moulineaux
4 eme Techno et 3 eme Techno1990 - 1992
CFA ROGER POTIN- Saint germain en laye 1992 - 1993
CFA VERSAIILLES- Versailles 1993 - 1995
AFIP- Coignieres 1995 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
COHIFI - Vendeur (Commercial)- Levallois perret 1991 - 1991
CHAMPION VILLEPREUX - Stagiaire (Commercial)- Villepreux 1992 - 1992
ROGANEL - Vendeur (Commercial)- Paris 1992 - 1992
Tabac Presse Pariwest - Vendeur (Commercial)- Maurepas 1992 - 2005
SUPERMARCHE CHAMPION - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Villepreux 2005 - 2005
SUPER U - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Le chesnay 2005 - 2005
SUPER U - Employé commercial et receptionnaire (Commercial)- Fontenay le fleury 2005 - 2006
SUPER U - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Saint renan 2006 - 2006
SUPER U - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Plouarzel 2006 - 2006
INTERMARCHE - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Brest 2006 - 2006
SAVEOL - Stagiaire (Production)- Guipavas 2007 - 2007
LA PERLE ROUGE - MARAÎCHER (Production)- Milizac 2007 - 2007
Carriere Guena / Stpa - OUVRIER POLYVALENT ET ASSISTANT DYNAMITAGE (Production)- Saint renan 2008 - 2008
HEXAGONE - Vendeur (Commercial)- Brest 2008 - 2016
SUPER U - Employé commercial (Commercial)- Plouarzel 2016 - 2016
Mystère S - Maraîcher (Production)- Finistère 2017 - maintenant
Mystère S - Maraîcher (Production)- Finistère 2018 - 2018
Mystère S - Maraîcher (Production)- Finistère 2019 - 2019
Jezequel / Leroy - Maraïcher (Production)- Lampaul plouarzel 2020 - 2020
Mystère S - Maraîcher (Production)- Finistère 2021 - 2021
Parcours associatif
City Pro - Titre Professionnel Conducteur Poids Lourd + ADR (Autre)- Plabennec 2020 - 2020
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Valéry - Nicolas WINTREBERT
Vit à :
LANIDULT, France
Né le :
30 avril 1976 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Maraîcher
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Argentine - Bolivie - Canada - Chili - Corée du Sud - Cote d'Ivoire - Égypte - Équateur - Kenya - Nicaragua - Nouvelle-Zélande - Paraguay - Pérou - Uruguay
